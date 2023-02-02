Dan Aykroyd is slated to host a six-part comedic docuseries called A History of the World in Six Glasses on FOX Nation in January 2024, according to FOX Nation president Jason Klarman. The six-part series will also feature comedians Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon, and George Wendt and chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world.

“I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages,” said Klarman in a statement.

Renowned for several major motion pictures, Aykroyd starred in critically acclaimed films, including Ghostbusters, The Blues Brothers, and Driving Miss Daisy. His work on Saturday Night Live received a Primetime Emmy in 1977 for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series.

Belushi starred in the sitcom According to Jim and was also featured on Saturday Night Live, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program.

Comedian Lovitz starred in iconic features, such as A League of Their Own, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in both 1986 and 1987 for Outstanding Individual Performance for his work on SNL.

Nealon was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his work on SNL in 1987, along with Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for his performance in the comedy series Weeds, while Wendt starred as Norm Peterson on the hit series Cheers, which earned him six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Developed by Play House Studios, the series was written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of the long-running NBC hit series Cheers.

A History of the World in Six Glasses, January 2024, FOX Nation