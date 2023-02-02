Hilary Swank’s ‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Return Is Pushed Back

The winter premiere of ABC‘s Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank, has been pushed back a week. It will now air on the network on Thursday, March 2. The final five episodes of the season will air on consecutive weeks, with the season finale slated to premiere Thursday, March 30. Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, February 23, as initially scheduled.

When audiences last saw Eileen Fitzgerald (played by Swank), they were left with a cliffhanger that saw a Concerned Citizen targeting Eileen at gunpoint and holding her hostage in the newsroom. “The return episode, entitled “Enemy of the People,” picks up right where we left off, and as the clock ticks, the team races to help Eileen before it’s too late,” according to ABC.

From Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily follows NYC journalist Eileen Fitzgerald as she relocates her way out West when an issue involving a source lands her in hot water, and she begins to find her way back through a story about a Native Alaskan’s death, which may be a homicide.

When speaking with TV Guide Magazine about the series premiere, McCarthy says that unlike Spotlight — the Best Picture winner about the Boston Globe’s deep dive into sex abuse allegations — Alaska Daily looks into what drives reporters. “I hope to inspire an appreciation for the work they do,” he explains.

The series also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague. Swank received a Golden Globe nomination this year for her investigative journalist role.

Tom McCarthy is the creator and executive producer. Peter Elkoff is the showrunner and executive producer. Swank, Wells, Salke, Kyle Hopkins, and Ryan Binkley of Anchorage Daily News serve as executive producers on the series.

Alaska Daily, Thursday, March 30, 10/9c, ABC