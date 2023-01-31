As we move into February, it marks the start of Black History Month and the beginning of a packed slate of television programming celebrating Black stories, reflecting on history, and much more.

Whether you’re seeking scripted content or documentary formats, there’s something for every viewer. Below, we’re rounding up some of the Black History Month programming highlights not to be missed this February and will continue to add to the listings as new shows are unveiled.

Disney+

Disney+ is unrolling an extensive lineup of titles adding new sets to their existing “Celebrate Black Stories” collection and introducing the “Black History” collection. The “Black History” collection will dig deeper into the powerful history of Black artists, athletes, and creators across film, music, and more. Meanwhile, the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection will remain a consolidation of the best of Black talent.

Among the titles joining the platform in February are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 1), Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 8), as well as Season 2 episodes of The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder (February 1). Additionally, some titles featured in the Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” collection include A Wrinkle in Time, black-ish, the Cheetah Girls movies, That’s So Raven, Grown-ish, and Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) among others. Under the Black History collection, viewers can stream titles such as Remember the Titans and Hidden Figures. See what films and shows are among the listings by checking out the libraries on Disney+.

PBS

PBS is commemorating Black History Month by showcasing diverse stories and storytellers with several offerings for the month of February. Along with the return of The Block Party, a streaming collection and social campaign presented by PBS’s Black Culture Collection, which aims to amplify Black Stories and was originally launched in 2022. Among the programming highlights are new episodes of Independent Lens, Finding Your Roots, and Fight the Power: Hip Hop Changed the World. Meanwhile, Nova will air “Star Chasers of Senegal,” a film following Senegalese scientists as they set out to capture crucial data for Nasa on February 8. Later on in the month, Great Performances will present “The Magic of Spirituals,” which is a glimpse behind the curtain of opera stars Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman.

And don’t miss Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future, a special that will be available for streaming and through PBS stations. The concert special arriving February 28 will feature classics from The Wiz, The Color Purple, Company, and Porgy & Bess among others. And for PBS viewers tuning in online, PBS Digital Studios has recently launched the ongoing web series Hip Hop and the Metaverse, Ritual, and Breaking Ground. Check your local listings for more and don’t miss what PBS has to offer.

Smithsonian Channel

The Smithsonian Channel will feature an all-new premiere of Cassius X: Becoming Ali, which debuts Monday, February 20. As for other programming, the channel will air beloved specials every Monday throughout February beginning at 9 p.m. ET. On February 6 catch back-to-back specials with Black in Space: Breaking The Color Barrier and Afrofuturism: The Origin Story. The following week, on February 13, catch The Obama Years: The Power of Words and Picturing The Obamas: Portrait of Hope. Rounding out the month, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom will broadcast on February 27.

BET

BET is hosting a few special programs over February ranging from the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 at 8/7 to the newsmagazine program Black in America beginning at 10/9c on February 19, and Black + Iconic, a docuseries that kicks off on February 18 at 8/7c. Of Black + Iconic, the docuseries will kick off its four-part run with Black + Iconic: Style Gods featuring host and narrator, Billy Porter.

Stay tuned for more programming announcements as they’re made and let us know what you’re planning to watch this Black History Month in the comments section, below.