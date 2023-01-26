Jimmy Kimmel Live! has graced our televisions during the late-night hours for 20 years. The show debuted on January 26, 2003, and currently holds the title for the longest-running late-night talk show on ABC.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best moments from the show that made us laugh so hard that we cried.

Mean Tweets

One of Kimmel’s most popular segments is called Mean Tweets. Celebrities come on the show to read tweets from random users and as the name suggests, many of them are quite mean. Kimmel has been hosting his segment for years, which means your favorite celebrity probably got roasted. On the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube Channel, the most popular video is one of the Mean Tweets segments featuring Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Matthew McConaughey, and more.

Kimmel Surprises Bieber Fan

At the height of Justin Bieber’s fame over a decade ago, one three-year-old girl was truly in love with him. She cried every time she heard his music because she said she loved him so much. After a video of the adorable girl went viral, Kimmel decided to surprise her and get her to actually meet Justin Bieber on his show.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Prank

On April 1, 2022, Jimmy Kimmel and fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon decided to pull the ultimate prank. They swapped places and Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show while Fallon hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Halloween Candy Prank

Over a decade ago, Kimmel decided to tease his children by saying that he ate all of their Halloween candy. He encouraged other parents to try this prank and film it. The results are so hilarious that he shares the best videos year after year.

Christmas Present Prank

Let the pranks continue because another popular segment on the show involves giving children a really bad present and filming their reaction. Some are cringe-worthy while others are sweet, but all of them are hysterical.

Matt Damon Feud

It all began when Kimmel started saying at the end of some episodes, “Our apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.” It was a joke because a very famous celebrity like Damon would likely never be interviewed at the end of the show. The feud only grew from there and became more ridiculous each year.

Anything Featuring Guillermo

Guillermo Rodriguez started as the parking lot security guard and soon became Kimmel’s sidekick on the show after proving to be a hilarious addition. Now it is hard to imagine the show without Guillermo, who seems to be willing to try anything once.

Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit Jimmy Kimmel

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reprised their iconic Back to the Future characters in a segment that was a wonderful dose of nostalgia for fans of the ‘80s film.

Kimmel Appears on Friends

Like many, Kimmel is a big fan of Friends. So much so that he wrote his own fan fiction and convinced Jennifer Aniston, Cox, and Lisa Kudrow to act it out with him.

Kimmel Is Scared of Animals

It truly isn’t a late-night talk show if exotic animals never appear. Eight years ago, zoologist Dave Salmoni appeared and scared Kimmel with some dangerous animals including a crocodile. On the other hand, guest Johnny Knoxville was loving every second.

Eminem Teaches Kimmel to Rap

World-renowned rapper Eminem came on the show to teach Kimmel to rap under his new rap name: Briefcase Joe. Let’s just say Kimmel should leave the rapping to Eminem.

Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms

Mean Tweets may be the most popular segment featuring celebs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! but there is another segment that is heartwarming and even more amusing. In honor of Mother’s Day, some celebs including Katy Perry and Josh Groban share texts from their moms.

It is hard to believe that Kimmel has graced our TV screens for 20 years, but we hope he keeps the laughs coming!