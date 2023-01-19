‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’: Naveen Andrews & Megan Hilty to Star in New Freevee Comedy

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, the comedy series inspired by the personal family life of Black-ish producer Vijal Patel has finally been greenlit by Freevee.

Originally titled The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA, and formerly produced for Amazon’s IMDb TV, the series stars Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews, Tony nominee Megan Hilty, and Starstruck comedian Sindhu Vee. The comedy follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India.

“This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle,” Patel said in a statement. “As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time—like wine.”

The eight-half-hour episode series will be told through humorous and conflicting hilarious flashbacks from an interrogation room. “The Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled—romantically, personally, and professionally—with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists,” according to an official synopsis.

Alongside Andrews, Hilty, and Vee are Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton alongside Pete Holmes and Romy Rosemont in recurring roles.

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to sharing Vijal’s personally inspired story—filled with heart, humility, and humor—with the Freevee audience.”

“Vijal created not only a rich world, but a highly personal look at the immigrant experience, grounded in heart and the outrageousness of real-life families,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to see his story come to life with our partners at Freevee.”

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.