Julian Sands, ’24’ and ‘Smallville’ Actor, Identified as Missing Hiker

British actor Julian Sands, known for roles in shows like 24 and Smallville, has been identified as the hiker reported missing on Friday in California’s San Gabriel Mountains, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Sands was reported missing from the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy at 7:30 pm on Friday, after heading out for a hike earlier in the day. While a search was immediately started, on Saturday the ground search had to be halted due to trail conditions and the risk of a potential avalanche. The air search has continued with helicopters and drones, with the on-foot search to continue as soon as it is safe.

Officials had been warning even the most experienced hikers to reconsider attempting the trails due to the extraordinary weather California has been experiencing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff account posted a detailed warning on Instagram on Wednesday, noting there have been two deaths and 14 rescue missions in the past month alone.

“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area. These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” they wrote.

“Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions.”

Sands is best known to TV fans for playing Vladimir Bierko in 24, Jor-El in Smallville, and Yulish Rabitov in Banshee. He most recently starred in the Netflix series What/If.

He also made a mark on the big screen in films like The Killing Fields, Leaving Las Vegas, A Room with a View, Benediction, and Arachnophobia.

He has lived in North Hollywood since 2020.

Stay tuned as this is a developing story.