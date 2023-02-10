The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players (who were unavailable at press time) won’t be the only ones with nerves once the opening kickoff signals the start of the big game at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fox Sports’ NFL lead analyst Greg Olsen (above left) and play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt (above right) are Super Bowl-announcing rookies.

The pair will be the main voices you hear during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12 (starting at 6:30/5:30c). Here, they share how they’re prepping for game day.

Greg’s Do: Treat every game as if it’s the biggest.

A former player for the Bears, Panthers, and Seahawks, Olsen has been employing this athlete’s tactic all along.

“My approach is to continue to be true to how I am, speak how I speak, prepare how I prepare, and give a broadcast that has become what’s expected from Kevin and me,” he says.

Greg’s Don’t: Overshadow the big moments.

“We’re not going to make the game about us. We’re going to show people just how special these teams are who are playing out there.”

Kevin’s Do: Take a breath.

“When that game starts, being the first time I’ve called a Super Bowl, part of me will be pumped, maybe a beat faster than normal,” Burkhardt says. “I just need to step back and not ramble.”

Kevin’s Don’t: Try to reinvent the wheel.

“I think I have to approach it where, like all the other games we do, we’re trying to be informative and we’re trying to be entertaining. We’re trying to have fun with what’s happening on the field,” Burkhardt explains. “We’re not digging ditches here; we’re calling football games.”

Here’s some more game day highlights to look forward to:

Pregame Cuteness

It’s the competition you wait for every year: 122 pups from 67 different shelters and rescues (available to adopt at shelters throughout the U.S.) compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl XIX (2/1c, Animal Planet), while the Great American Rescue Bowl (4/3c, Great American Family) features adorable canines and felines.

Halftime Headliner

Pop star Rihanna — who has 14 No. 1 hits under her belt — delivers her very first Super Bowl performance. You can expect to hear favorites like “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Umbrella”…and maybe some brand-new tunes will make their debut? The hopes are high!

Postgame Premiere

Get a taste for the competition coming through in the new season of Next Level Chef. Talented cooks work in three kitchens, ranging from the bare-bones one in the basement to the state-of-the-art top floor—and culinary masters Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais judge the results.