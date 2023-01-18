Jay Briscoe, one-half of the legendary Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes with his brother Mark Briscoe, died Tuesday, January 17, in a fatal car collision in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38.

AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Tuesday, tweeting, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.”

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Delaware State Police confirmed a car accident occurred in the Laurel Road and Little Hill Road area around 5:30 pm on Tuesday evening, leaving two dead. The identity of the other victim has not yet been revealed.

Jay and his brother Mark captured the ROH Tag Team Championships for a record 13th time last month in an instant classic Double Dog Collar match against AEW tag team FTR. The two teams had battled in a trilogy of highly regarded matches throughout 2022, culminating at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10.

The Briscoe brothers were a mainstay of Ring of Honor from its inception in 2002 to its rise as an independent promotion to Khan’s purchase of the company in March 2022. In addition to multiple tag team championship reigns, Jay was also a former two-time ROH World Champion and a two-time ROH World Six-Many Tag Team Champion.

In addition to his work in ROH, Jay and his brother also held the IWGP Tag Team Championships in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

An outpouring of grief emerged across social media as news of Jay’s passing spread, with many praising his work as a wrestler and his love and dedication to his family; Jay leaves behind a wife and four young children.

“I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay,” tweeted Cash Wheeler, one-half of FTR.

“I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach…” wrote Frankie Kazarian.

WWE legend and head of content Triple H also tweeted his condolences, writing, “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

Last night’s live broadcast of NXT on the USA Network also took a time out to acknowledge Jay’s unfortunate passing.

Check out more tributes below.

Jay was one of a kind. I traveled often with Jay and Mark. We couldn’t have been more different but that’s what made our friendship something I’ll cherish forever. He’d give you the shirt off his back, his last dime. He was so proud of his kids. Loved his family so much. https://t.co/NhWZ0rEnJp — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) January 18, 2023

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏼🦅♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I’m sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 18, 2023

I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 18, 2023

Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) January 18, 2023

I am incredibly sad and heartbroken over the loss of Jay Briscoe. Words can not describe the kindness that he and his family has shown mine. Jay was one of the toughest men I have ever met but he had a way of making everyone feel special that got to work with him. @jaybriscoe84 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 18, 2023

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Jay’s family, friends and fans. In memoriam:https://t.co/ouKWFRnX4b pic.twitter.com/RcvwOfwyow — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 18, 2023

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro — Kyle O’Reilly (@KORcombat) January 18, 2023

Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. pic.twitter.com/c2Jki7dEp0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn’t. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother. — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023