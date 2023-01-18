Wrestler Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Accident at 38: Tributes Pour in for ‘Ring of Honor’ Star

Martin Holmes
Jay Briscoe at ROH Final Battle
ROH/AEW

Ring of Honor Wrestling

Jay Briscoe, one-half of the legendary Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes with his brother Mark Briscoe, died Tuesday, January 17, in a fatal car collision in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38.

AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Tuesday, tweeting, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.”

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Delaware State Police confirmed a car accident occurred in the Laurel Road and Little Hill Road area around 5:30 pm on Tuesday evening, leaving two dead. The identity of the other victim has not yet been revealed.

Jay and his brother Mark captured the ROH Tag Team Championships for a record 13th time last month in an instant classic Double Dog Collar match against AEW tag team FTR. The two teams had battled in a trilogy of highly regarded matches throughout 2022, culminating at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10.

The Briscoe brothers were a mainstay of Ring of Honor from its inception in 2002 to its rise as an independent promotion to Khan’s purchase of the company in March 2022. In addition to multiple tag team championship reigns, Jay was also a former two-time ROH World Champion and a two-time ROH World Six-Many Tag Team Champion.

In addition to his work in ROH, Jay and his brother also held the IWGP Tag Team Championships in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

An outpouring of grief emerged across social media as news of Jay’s passing spread, with many praising his work as a wrestler and his love and dedication to his family; Jay leaves behind a wife and four young children.

“I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay,” tweeted Cash Wheeler, one-half of FTR.

“I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach…” wrote Frankie Kazarian.

WWE legend and head of content Triple H also tweeted his condolences, writing, “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

Last night’s live broadcast of NXT on the USA Network also took a time out to acknowledge Jay’s unfortunate passing.

Check out more tributes below.

Ring of Honor Wrestling

Jay Briscoe

