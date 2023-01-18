‘Abbott’ Fundraiser, ‘Home Ec’ and ‘Big Sky’ Finales, ‘grown-ish’ Returns, ‘Dirty Old Cars’

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

Underdogs no more, the otherwise underappreciated teachers of Abbott Elementary are worth their weight in awards gold, collecting trophies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards most recently. The latest episode promises to be a fun showdown between Barbara (multi-award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph) and principal Ava (Janelle James) when the kindergarten teacher’s fundraising effort to sell candy for a museum field trip goes bust. The outrageous Ava has her own marketing methods and is more than willing to step in. Elsewhere on the school grounds, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) clashes with Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) over the fate of a cat found in the janitor’s closet.

ABC/Temma Hankin

Home Economics

Season Finale 9:30/8:30c

The comedy making light of socioeconomic family ties reaches the end of a shortened 13-episode third season, with the Hayworths trapped under one roof with no distractions after a power outage leaves them stranded. What better opportunity for soul-searching, as each examines their own lives and family relationships.

ABC/Anna Kooris

Big Sky

Season Finale 10/9c

The vibe is more intense on the Montana-set thriller, wrapping its third season with a showdown between the Bleeding Heart Killer, who has taken Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) and Emily (Cree Cicchino) captive, and Emily’s dad, sheriff Beau (Jensen Ackles), with Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) by his side. And don’t expect Reba McEntire, as the embattled Sunny, to leave Big Sky behind without making one last fiery gesture.

Freeform/Mike Taing

Grown-ish

10:30/9:30c

The college-set black-ish spinoff continues its fifth season with Junior (Marcus Scribner) now a freshman at Cal U and big sis Zoey (Yara Shahidi) a graduate. As the season resumes, Zoey runs in to Aaron (Trevor Jackson), now teaching at the university, at the San Francisco airport, where they rehash the ups and downs of their long-distance relationship.

The HISTORY Channel

Dirty Old Cars

Series Premiere 10/9c

Bringing neglected autos back to their former glory is the mission of employees at detailing shops in Minnesota (Unique Classic Cars), North Carolina (Visual Perfection) and Georgia (Red’s Detail Co.). Each half-hour episode features before-and-after reveals of these forgotten four-wheeled treasures, which the teams either buy, clean and flip or clean for hire. Whatever the goal, it’s likely to inspire viewers to take a closer look at what’s been buried under the tarps in their garage.

Inside Wednesday TV: