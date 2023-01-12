Rock Climbing and Sabotage in New Reality Competitions, Back to ‘Valhalla,’ Velma’s Story, We Heart ‘Ghosts’

HBO

The Climb

Series Premiere

Jason Momoa, a climbing enthusiast, and champion rock climber Chris Sharma are the driving forces behind a grueling yet exhilarating eight-part reality competition playing out over three weeks (three episodes this and next Thursday, with the final two airing Jan. 26). They gather a group of amateur climbers to attempt some of the world’s most perilous ascents, pushing their limits as they vie for a $100,000 cash prize and a climbing ambassadorship.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors

Series Premiere

From the guilty-pleasure side of the reality ledger comes a contest reminiscent of The Mole, in which 20 contestants gather in the Scottish Highlands —half the cast comprised of reality-TV personalities ranging from The Bachelor and Survivor to Below Deck and the Real Housewives franchise—with the puckish Alan Cumming as host, to tackle challenges and build up a treasury worth up to $250,000. As the title suggests, not everyone’s on the same team, namely three “traitors” who scheme all the way to mock “murder” to take the winnings from the “faithful” and keep it for themselves. All 10 episodes are available for binge-watching.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2022

Vikings: Valhalla

Season Premiere

How has Ghosts’ Thorfinn not become addicted to this show yet? Maybe it will happen, with the return of Season 2 of the Vikings spinoff, following the fall of Kattegat to ambitious prince Harald’s (Leo Suter) brother Olaf. Now fugitives in Scandinavia, Harald and explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and his pagan sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) venture into new territories, with Harald focused on his goal of becoming king of Norway.

HBO Max

Velma

Series Premiere

Mindy Kaling indulges another of her lifetime obsessions by taking on the character of the oft-neglected Scooby-Doo brainiac Velma Dinkley in an animated adult comedy. This is her origin story, and the impressive voice cast includes Constance Wu and Sam Richardson in lead roles, with guest appearances by the likes of Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Cherry Jones, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Ken Leung, Yvonne Orji and Ming-Na Wen. Ruh-roh!

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

It’s rather comforting to imagine that even after death, the heart wants what the heart wants. So we gather from this delightful supernatural comedy, with the haughty Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky in rare form) denying her sensual urges towards ’80s chauvinist Trevor (Asher Grodman)—though it’s clear she’d like more. For the moment, Hetty is more concerned about Sam (Rose McIver) meddling in new assistant Freddie’s (Mike Lane) personal life, being of the mind that showing human decency toward the help never ends well. Outside the house, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) is smitten with ditsy car ghost Jessica (Nichole Sakura), but can’t contain his jealousy over the other spirits she encounters while on the road.

Inside Thursday TV: