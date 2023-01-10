NFL Playoffs 2023 Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

The road to Super Bowl LVII continues for 14 playoff teams beginning with Super Wild Card Weekend January 14-16.

Action starts Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) going up against their division rivals, the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers (13-4). In primetime, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) are on the road against the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8).

Sunday’s three games are the Miami Dolphins (9-8) at the sentimental favorite AFC East champion Buffalo Bills (13-3), the New York Giants (9-7-1) at the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (12-4).

Monday Night Football continues into the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) visiting the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) in what could be Tom Brady’s final game before he retires…again.

The No. 1 seeds in each conference, the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), get a bye in the wild-card round and will face the lowest seeds in the Divisional Playoffs January 21-22.

NFL Playoffs Wild-Card Weekend 2023 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 14

NFC Wild-Card: No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

AFC Wild-Card: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15/7:15c, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, January 15

AFC Wild-Card: No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1/noon c, CBS/Paramount+

NFC Wild-Card: No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

AFC Wild-Card: No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15/7:15c, NBC/Peacock

Monday, January 16

NFC Wild-Card: No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15/7:15c, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2 (Manningcast) & ESPN+

NFL Postseason Schedule at a Glance

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs January 14-16 (ABC/ESPN, CBS, Fox & NBC)

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs January 21-22 (CBS, Fox & NBC)

AFC and NFC Championship Games January 29 (CBS & Fox)

Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona February 12 (Fox)