AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis.

Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank will follow the exploits of the unlikely chairman in a severely underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Mireille Enos plays Lily, William’s wife and the vice principal of the local high school. As her chairman husband begins his mid-life crisis, Lily too begins to question the path her life is on the decisions she’s made.

Recurring guest stars in the show include The Office‘s Oscar Nunes as the dean of Devereaux’ Railton College; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux. Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) adapted the show from the novel “Straight Man” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo and served as showrunners for the series.

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.

Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul recently ended in 2022 with its sixth season, and has been recognized with Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series, Drama and Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama for Odenkirk himself. The series finale of the show was also the most-watched episode of Season 6, with 2.7 million tuning in on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+.

Lucky Hank, Sunday, March 19, on AMC and AMC+

