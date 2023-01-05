It’s a new year, which means new episodes of Saturday Night Live and NBC is unveiling quite the guest host and guest musician lineup for its January 21 and 28 episodes. Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan have been recruited to lead the first two installments of 2023.

For the January 21 episode, Plaza, who is best known for her role as April Ludgate in the network’s former comedy Parks and Recreation, will host alongside musician Sam Smith. And while Plaza may be beloved for her Parks and Rec role, she’s gained extra attention in the past several months with her roles in HBO‘s The White Lotus, and the original film Emily the Criminal, which is now streaming on Netflix.

As for Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist, Sam Smith, they’re promoting their upcoming album Gloria, which is set to be released a few days later on Friday, January 27.

In the following week’s episode, airing Saturday, January 28, Jordan, who is known for his work in Black Panther and Friday Night Lights, will take to the stage as host alongside musical guest Lil Baby. Jordan is promoting his upcoming film, Creed III; he stars in and directs the sequel, which is a spinoff to the original Rocky films starring Sylvester Stallone.

Lil Baby will make his first appearance as a musical guest for the sketch comedy to promote his new album It’s Only Me, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The episode after that airs Saturday, February 4, but. NBC has yet to announce a host or musical guest, so stay tuned for details in the weeks ahead for the Season 48 run of the fan-favorite late-night program.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Returns, Saturday, January 21, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock