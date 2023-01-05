‘Saturday Night Live’: Aubrey Plaza & Michael B. Jordan Tapped as First 2023 Hosts

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan for 'Saturday Night Live'
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan

Saturday Night Live

 More

It’s a new year, which means new episodes of Saturday Night Live and NBC is unveiling quite the guest host and guest musician lineup for its January 21 and 28 episodes. Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan have been recruited to lead the first two installments of 2023.

For the January 21 episode, Plaza, who is best known for her role as April Ludgate in the network’s former comedy Parks and Recreation, will host alongside musician Sam Smith. And while Plaza may be beloved for her Parks and Rec role, she’s gained extra attention in the past several months with her roles in HBO‘s The White Lotus, and the original film Emily the Criminal, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Sam Smith and Lil Baby for 'Saturday Night Live'

Sam Smith and Lil Baby (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

As for Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist, Sam Smith, they’re promoting their upcoming album Gloria, which is set to be released a few days later on Friday, January 27.

In the following week’s episode, airing Saturday, January 28, Jordan, who is known for his work in Black Panther and Friday Night Lights, will take to the stage as host alongside musical guest Lil Baby. Jordan is promoting his upcoming film, Creed III; he stars in and directs the sequel, which is a spinoff to the original Rocky films starring Sylvester Stallone.

Cecily Strong Opens Up About Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 11 Seasons
Related

Cecily Strong Opens Up About Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 11 Seasons

Lil Baby will make his first appearance as a musical guest for the sketch comedy to promote his new album It’s Only Me, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The episode after that airs Saturday, February 4, but. NBC has yet to announce a host or musical guest, so stay tuned for details in the weeks ahead for the Season 48 run of the fan-favorite late-night program.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Returns, Saturday, January 21, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Saturday Night Live where to stream

Saturday Night Live

Aubrey Plaza

Michael B. Jordan

Sam Smith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 Couples
1
Meet the Couples of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4
Jake Lockett, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Alberto Rosende in 'Chicago Fire'
2
‘Chicago Fire’: How Does That Explosion Affect Kidd & Carver?
Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) from The Rookie.
3
‘The Rookie’ Timeslot Move (and Chenford) Brings Highest Ratings in Over 2 Years
Shaquille and Kirsten from 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
4
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From the Season 16 Premiere
New Year's Eve - Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Ryan Seacrest
5
Andy Cohen Explains Why He Didn’t Wave to Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve