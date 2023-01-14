‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red

John Hogan
Comments
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp in 'That '90s Show'
Preview
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That '90s Show

 More

Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.

And upstairs are two familiar faces: Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp), who in the pilot welcome their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), into their home for the summer (the adventures kick off January 19 on Netflix).

“Kitty’s kitchen has changed, which is lovely, although her hairdo did not,” Rupp jokes. “When you find a style that works for you, why change it?”

Red and Kitty are now empty nesters — and at least one of them needs a change of pace. “I think Kitty has had it just being with Red,” Rupp says. “So something new had to happen.”

Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Reyn Doi in 'That '90s Show'

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Leia’s arrival is courtesy of a visit from Red and Kitty’s son, Eric (Topher Grace), and his wife, Donna (Laura Prepon). Not surprisingly, the live audience goes crazy over these original cast members’ cameos (the first of several this season).

'That '90s Show' Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere
Related

'That '90s Show' Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere

“The lore of the old show carries forward in a nostalgic way,” notes executive producer Gregg Mettler. “But Leia is a new character, and her coming-of-age story will feel fresh.”

Leia has friends (above, from left: Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Reyn Doi) to help her in what both the original and new shows portray so well about adolescence.

As Mettler puts it, “It’s about getting these kids in the basement and having them talk through their issues and hopes and dreams, and watching them get good and bad advice and seeing how it all plays out.”

We have a feeling they’re all alright.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, Netflix

That '90s Show

Debra Jo Rupp

Kurtwood Smith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez in 'Magnum P.I.'
1
Magnum & Higgins Are Cozy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Premiere
Robbie Knieval
2
Robbie Knievel Dies: Daredevil Son of Evel Knievel Was 60
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for 'Good Morning America'
3
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes ‘Unlikely’ to Return With ‘GMA3’ Following Relationship Investigation
Stars of 'The Bear,' 'Justified: City Primeval,' and 'Snowfall' in TV Insider's TCA Portrait Studio
4
‘The Bear,’ ‘Snowfall’ & More FX Stars Pose for Portraits at TCA
S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana De La Garza, Jeremy Sisto in Law & Order
5
10 ‘Law & Order’ Stars Who Have Been on Other Dick Wolf Shows