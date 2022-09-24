Netflix is giving fans a taste of the ton in a first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. New footage of the Bridgerton spinoff was released during the streamer’s global fan event, TUDUM, on September 24, and it’s sure to make fans of the Shonda Rhimes flagship swoon.

The prequel series, centered around Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, is officially set to debut in 2023. Set in the Bridgerton universe, this story reveals how the young queen’s marriage to King George sparked a great love story and societal shift which gives birth to the Ton inherited by the characters fans have become familiar with in Bridgerton.

In the new sneak peek above, young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) meets George (Corey Mylchreest) in the gardens where she’s working on a way to escape the royal grounds. “Um, hello, my lady. Are you in need of assistance of some kind?” George asks.

“I am quite fine, thank you,” Charlotte responds with an unsure tone as she attempts to scale the walls covered in wisteria. “You can go back inside and wait with all the other gawkers,” she tells him dismissively. While he agrees to leave soon, he asks what she’s trying to do.

After a bit of back and forth, Charlotte finally relents, saying she’s looking for a way to escape. Unaware to whom she’s speaking, Charlotte explains that the reason she wishes to leave is that she thinks “he may be a beast.”

When George asks who this “he” is, she explains that it’s the king. “No one will speak of him, no one. He is clearly a beast or a troll.” The comment doesn’t sit quite right with George who seeks more information. See the full video, above for a meet-cute fit for royalty in the sneak peek.

Along with Mylchreest and Amarteifio, the limited prequel series stars Bridgerton favorites Golda Rosheuvel (who plays the older Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton.

Additional cast includes Michelle Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs. Meanwhile, showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes serves as an executive producer on the series alongside director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers.

Watch it all unfold above, and stay tuned for more news on the upcoming series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, 2023, Netflix