KWWL-TV sports reporter Mark Woodley was not holding back on Thursday’s (December 22) morning show after he was drafted onto the weather team to cover the blizzard in Iowa.

A clip of Woodley’s live coverage has gone viral, racking up over 2 million views on Twitter since it was shared on Thursday. In the video, Woodley revealed that he had been brought in to do weather coverage due to the harsh conditions causing all the sports events to be canceled.

“I normally do sports, but everything here is canceled for the next couple of days,” said Woodley in one of the clips. “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Woodley continued to make sarcastic quips throughout the show, at one point saying, “I didn’t realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today.” He later added, “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

The length of the coverage also came as a shock to Woodley, who admitted he’s used to doing 30-minute shows hosted inside a warm studio. “This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier,” he quipped.

It’s clear Woodley was being tongue-in-cheek, as he told a Twitter commenter, “It’s supposed to be funny. Most of the sports guys I know are some of the most versatile members of their newsrooms.”

Thankfully, many others also found it funny, including The Bubble director Judd Apatow, who retweeted the clip along with the simple caption, “Legend.” Comedian and actor David Cross also shared the clip, as well as NFL Network host Rich Eisen.

“Proud of this TV work that just showed into my timeline. Well played, Mark,” Eisen tweeted.

Proud of this TV work that just showed into my timeline. Well played, Mark. https://t.co/Zpb4MUfFu2 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2022

In fact, Woodley’s reporting was so highly praised he might have accidentally landed himself a full-time position as the station’s resident weather reporter. “Big mistake, Woodley. You shouldn’t have been so good at this,” commented fellow Iowa reporter Grant Galarneau-Becker.

My bad! — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“My bad,” Woodley replied.