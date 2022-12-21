While Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen may entertain viewers as the power-hungry Tom Wambsgans on Succession, he’s taking on a whole different kind of corrupt in BritBox’s upcoming three-part drama Stonehouse and we have your exclusive first look at the new trailer.

Based on the rise and fall of Labour Minister John Stonehouse (Macfadyen), Stonehouse follows the high-flying member of British Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s Labour government who on the outside appears to be a devoted family mad, but descends into chaos as his perfect life spirals out of control in the early 1970s amid rumors of fraud and espionage.

Set to premiere on BritBox beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the series is inspired by the extraordinary true story of events surrounding Stonehouse’s vanishing from a Florida beach in 1974. It is written by John Preston (A Very English Scandal) and directed by Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie), both of whom serve as executive producers. Along with Macfadyen, the series costars his real-life wife Keeley Hawes as Stonehouse’s wife Barbara, and Emer Heatley features as Stonehouse’s mistress Sheila Buckley, while Kevin R. McNally stars as Harold Wilson.

Described as a stranger-than-fiction story, the three-parter follows as Stonehouse’s financial and relationship troubles turn dire as lies and deceits of his secret life threaten to come to light. Particularly his relationship with secretary Sheila and with shadowy figures in Prague. In order to escape the heat, he comes up with a plan to disappear that begins in Miami, leads to Melbourne, and eventually to the dock of London’s highest criminal court, offering viewers a glimpse into the real-life events of an emotionally complex individual.

Stonehouse is an exploration of the price of ambition, the pressure of politics, and how attitudes toward mental health have changed in the last 50 years. Along with Baird and Preston, Stonehouse is executive produced by Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, Matthew Macfadyen, Ellie Wood, Polly Hill, and Diederick Santer.

Don’t miss the captivating trailer, above, and stay tuned for Stonehouse‘s arrival on BritBox early next year.

Stonehouse, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, BritBox