‘Chicago Med’: Will Colin Donnell Return as Connor?

It’s been three years since Colin Donnell was last seen on Chicago Med, and given Yaya DaCosta just returned as nurse April Sexton (for Brian Tee’s farewell), we can’t help but wonder if we could see another familiar face, specifically Dr. Connor Rhodes, again soon.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” Donnell told TV Insider recently while discussing his latest series, Irreverent, on Peacock. “I have not ever heard any news about Connor’s return, but I know that they said the door was always open and he’s somewhere at another hospital doing something.”

He continued, “It was a great time over there and it’s been fun to keep up with the news and the comings and goings of the cast and Chicago itself and that show in particular will always hold a special place.” (Irreverent even started with his character, a mediator for the mob, in Chicago, before he had to flee and ended up in Australia.)

We also recently asked the Med showrunners about seeing or hearing about Connor this season. “There’s a chance,” Diane Frolov said, with Andrew Schneider adding, “There’s a pretty good chance. It’s a question of logistics, and can we do it? But we would love to see Dr. Rhodes again.”

He continued, “We want to bring him back in a meaningful way. We have a possibility if we can make it work.”

Connor was last seen in the Season 5 premiere. After his father’s murder (by Norma Kuhling’s Dr. Ava Bekker, whose life he then had to try to save), he said he had to leave, considering everything that had happened at the hospital. We have yet to hear about what he’s been up to, so all we can do is assume he’s working at a hospital somewhere.

Chicago Med, Winter Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 8/7c, NBC