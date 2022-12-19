‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Becomes Paramount+’s Most-Watched Premiere Ever

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, kicked off with a bang on Sunday, December 18. Paramount+ announced this week that the series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is the streamer’s most-watched premiere ever in the U.S., surpassing the previous record by nearly 80 percent.

The Western, which introduces a new generation of the Dutton Family, is set in the early 20th century “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” And apparently, the subject matter (and the star power) was quite a draw, as the drama drew an audience of a whopping 7.4 million viewers.

“Anchored by Taylor Sheridan’s incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming in a statement. “We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West.”

“The Yellowstone universe continues to break records, with our latest chapter, 1923 scoring as the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount+.”

Did you tune in for the premiere? What did you think? Share in the comments.

1923, Sundays, Paramount+