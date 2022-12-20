While you wait to find out what’s next on The Winchesters when it returns in 2023, we’ve got your chance to win a piece of Supernatural memorabilia — signed by one of the stars of the prequel series!

TV Insider is giving away a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Drake Rodger (John Winchester himself), and you can enter to win by filling out the form below. The sweepstakes run through midnight (ET) on January 3, 2023.

The Winchesters, which tells the epic love story of John and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) after fans mostly only heard about it on Supernatural, left off with both getting to spend a bit of time with their dads. Gil McKinney reprised his role as Henry Winchester from Supernatural — fans of that show know why he “left” his family and never returned — thanks to a spell (which didn’t give him time to explain what happened to his son), while Tom Welling was introduced as Mary’s father Samuel (Mitch Pileggi in the original series).

The fall finale also saw John and Mary take a step forward in their relationship, sharing a kiss while trapped, a moment that felt like had to happen sooner rather than later, given we know where they end up. We’ll have to wait to see what actually happens between them going forward.

When The Winchesters returns from its midseason break on January 24, 2023, it will be doing so at a new time. It will still air on Tuesdays, but it’s moved back to 9/8c. The season is capped at 13 episodes, but there are still six to go. A decision about a second season has yet to be made.

So while you wait for that, enter the sweepstakes below.

The Winchesters, Winter Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, 9/8c, The CW