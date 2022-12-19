‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want All-Music Edition of Show – See Ken Jennings’ Reaction

Jeopardy! is no stranger to spin-offs, from its celebrity versions to its numerous tournaments, but what about an all-music episode of the show? Well, if Ken Jennings gets his way, fans could one day see an all-singing, all-dancing edition of the long-running game show.

The topic came up after a fan shared a photo of the Jeopardy! co-host on Twitter, specifically pointing out his tie. “Thank you for this still of me singing the show open,” Jennings replied, referring to how the photo shows him with his arms outstretched as if he’s about to break into song. This innocent quip got viewers thinking.

“After 39 seasons, isn’t it time for Jeopardy! to have its musical episode??” the fan replied to the former Jeopardy! champion. Jennings then responded with a potential number from this hypothetical musical episode.

“I have often read, All these clues before, But the stage it always stayed beneath my shoes befoooore…” Jennings wrote alongside a music note emoji and the same picture of him on the Jeopardy! stage with his arms outstretched.

Fans were excited that Jennings seemed so on board with the idea. “I’d be first in line to audition for musical @Jeopardy…,” tweeted former contestant Rowan Ward.

“I say, just start singing the clues, Ken. Sooner or later, the contestants will follow suit,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Celebrity #Jeopardy summer series where each night’s contestants are from the cast of a current musical production and every response must be sung,” suggested one fan. “Nathan Lane as guest host? “Johnny Gilbert Raps” category during the final? Let’s do this @jeopardy !”

Others responded with their own Jeopardy! inspired lyrics of popular musical tunes. “I dreamed a dream of shows gone byyyy, Where I’d find all the Daily Doubles…” tweeted one fan, referencing the popular Les Miserables song.

While Jeopardy! has yet to do a musical episode, the show does have connections to music. From 1998–2001, VH1 aired Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, hosted by Jeff Probst, which saw contestants answering music-based trivia. As for Broadway? Well, it’s an area that has tripped up many a past contestant, even recent Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider was stumped by a question about Annie during her impressive 40-game run.

