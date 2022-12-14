‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Fans of The Sex Lives of College Girls can breathe a sigh of relief because the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created series will officially return for a third season.

HBO Max has renewed the comedy amid its ten-episode second season run, promising viewers more hilarious coed shenanigans at Essex College. Kicking off November 17, Season 2 will conclude its run with the drop of its final two episodes on Thursday, December 14.

Since the show’s launch, The Sex Lives of College Girls has been the top Max Original, with last week’s release day setting a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021. For those less familiar with the school-set romp, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four roommates at the prestigious New England institution known as Essex College.

Season 2 picked up with the ladies — Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) — tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of Season 1, and facing their next semester which is filled with new faces, parties, and predicaments.

As viewers can imagine heading into the final installments of Season 2, the episodes are likely to set up what’s to come in this newly-announced third season, but only time will tell for certain. Along with Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, and Scott, The Sex Lives of College Girls features Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

Of the renewal, HBO Max’s EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Suzanna Makkos said in a statement, “Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.

The series is executive produced by Kaling, Noble, and Howard Klein, it’s produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Don’t miss the show, catch the remaining episodes of Season 2, and stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max