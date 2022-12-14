Remember MILF Island on 30 Rock? Chances are if you watched the NBC comedy, it popped into your head upon hearing about the new TLC dating series..

MILF Manor brings eight confident and strong-minded women, ages 40 to 60, from cities all across the country to a paradise destination for the chance to find love. The series premieres on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10/9c on TLC and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

This group of women brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age. However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door, as teased in the trailer above.

MILF Manor is set in an exquisite location along the beautiful beaches of Mexico. Tensions run high when eight women and eight young hunks come together to find love. The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day, just to name a few.

There will be challenges that will prove if a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor in each episode. With the men win over the MILFs with their charming good looks, or will their behavior prove them to be under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Expect chemistry, jealousy, and top-notch drama.

MILF Manor is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Spun Gold for TLC and discovery+.

MILF Manor, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 15, 10/9c, TLC & discovery+