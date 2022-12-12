‘NCIS’: First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back, New Airdate Announced

NCIS fans will have to wait just a little while longer for the show’s highly-anticipated three-way crossover event, as CBS has pushed the airdate back a week.

The announcement came during the network’s coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 11. Originally set to air on Monday, January 2, the NCIS / NCIS: Hawaiʻi / NCIS: Los Angeles crossover spectacle will now air a week later, on Monday, January 9, starting at 8/7c on CBS.

An official reason for the delay has yet to be given, which left some fans disappointed. “Cannot believe we have to wait an extra week they hate me,” tweeted one viewer, while another added, “Ugh jan 2 worked well cause i could move my schedule around with the holiday but now i might only be able to watch the hawaii and la portions.”

However, others were less concerned, with one Twitter user writing, “It’s just a week later. Y’all acting like it was pushed to a month later lmao.”

The crossover will kick off with an NCIS episode titled “Too Many Cooks,” which will see agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai’i gathered in D.C. for the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor. The episode finds the agents jointly investigating the FLETC instructor’s shocking suicide.

This will be followed by the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Deep Fake,” as Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) find themselves captured, with a CIA agent needing intel from the team. Meanwhile, Jesse (Noah Mills), Ernie (Jason Antoon), Whistler (Tori Anderson), and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in the Aloha State who could be connected to several assassinations.

Finally, NCIS: Los Angeles closes the night out with “A Long Time Coming,” which sees Agent Rountree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) searching for an MIA Kilbride when they’re ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web.

NCISverse Crossover Event, Monday, January 9, 2023, 8/7c, CBS