What better way to celebrate the holidays than with Evil Season 3 on Blu-Ray and DVD, beginning December 13? (Come on, the series even features a very catchy song — and you can hear “Jingle Bells” to the tune of it!)

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the deleted scenes you can find on the three-disc set, this one from the finale, “The Demon of the End.” In the aftermath of Monsignor Korecki’s (Boris McGiver) murder, Father Ignatius (Wallace Shawn) began working with Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi). In the clip above, he joins David at Kristen’s neighbor’s house for an exorcism. (Kristen’s neighbors were suffering as a result of what’s going on in her house.)

Kristen’s neighbor is surprised it’s Father Ignatius’ first. “It’s a low exorcism. Any priest can conduct one,” he explains. When they hear very strange noises in the middle, Ben suggests, “it could be the plumbing. Kristen had the same problem on her side.”

Father Ignatius’ response? To throw more holy water at the wall. “I demand you, unclean spirit, along with all your minions now attacking this house to be gone!” he declares. Watch the clip above to see how that goes over.

Will he continue to work with the team in Season 4? “That’s our hope,” co-creator Michelle King told TV Insider after the Season 3 finale. Added co-creator Robert King, “our hope is we want Wally Shawn. We would write anything for Wally Shawn. So, yes.”

The season ended with the pop-up book going from “The Demon of the End” (the finale title) to “The Angel of the Beginning.” That “was supposed to be that there is something hopeful, that it’s not all a season that is ending with everybody in the s**t. There is some hope there, which we think there is,” according to Robert.

“In fact, the original intent at the end was to have that angel coming out of the pop-up book to say the word “hope,” but that felt a little corny to us,” he added. “So just the image, we hope, gets this idea that we’re not just ending on the worst thing, we’re ending on some possibility of transcending the evil.”

Evil, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+