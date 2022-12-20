Hallmark Stars Share Which of Their Movies Should Get Sequels (VIDEO)

What could be better than romances to fall in love with during the holidays? Getting to see what comes next for those relationships in a Hallmark movie sequel, of course!

Every year for the holiday season, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”) roll out new film after new film, some as part of a franchise (such as Come Home for Christmas) and even a couple sequels. In recent years, we’ve got The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, as well as The Nine Kittens of Christmas, to follow up The Nine Lives of Christmas. One of 2022’s offerings, A Cozy Christmas Inn, was essentially a sequel to Christmas Under Wraps.

While we have, in the past, made some suggestions about which movies should get follow-ups, this time, we turned to the Hallmark stars themselves to see which of their roles they’d like to revisit when TV Insider was present on the red carpet for Hallmark Media’s star-studded kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”

Aimee Teegarden picked one of her more recent films, My Christmas Family Tree, from 2021. It “was such a beautiful message about family and your family not looking like every other family,” she explained. “It’s all about love.”

For Victor Webster, it’s easily a fan-favorite movie — and not a Christmas one: 2016’s Summer Villa, which he starred in with Hilarie Burton Morgan. “People absolutely love” it, he shared. “That movie comes up more often than any other movie that I’ve done, and people are screaming for a sequel to that movie.” However, he added, “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen, but that would be a lot of fun.”

Taylor Cole is already part of a series of films, One Winter… but she hopes she’s not done with it just yet. “One Winter Weekend, One Winter Proposal, and One Perfect Wedding were all amazing, but I definitely want to do one more so that we can see Sean [Dewshane Williams] and Megan’s [Rukiya Bernard] wedding,” she said.

Brennan Elliott admitted he couldn’t pick one of his, but he’d be up for a sequel to any of them. “It’s not about so much just doing the job of a sequel, it’s about continuing to tell a story that touches people’s lives, and that’s what we do here,” he explained.

Watch the video interview above for more picks from your favorite Hallmark stars, including Erin Cahill, Torrey DeVitto, Niall Matter, Rachel Boston, and Antonio Cupo.