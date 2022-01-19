‘Gaslit’ & ‘The White House Plumbers’: TV Takes on Watergate in 2022

Fifty years after the infamous 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Headquarters, located in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex, two very different series chronicle the scandal that resulted in disgraced president Richard Nixon’s historic resignation.

Below, we sneak a peek.

Gaslit

The Setup: Centered on unlikely whistleblower Martha Mitchell, the anthology drama series adapts its eight-episode first season from the Slate podcast Slow Burn.

From the Producers of… USA’s twisty 2015–19 psychological thriller Mr. Robot.

Power Players: Julia Roberts (above, left) stars as the brash socialite, wife of Nixon reelection campaign chair John Mitchell (Sean Penn).

Spot the Metaphor! Martha was forcibly silenced by the administration. Then her husband helped launch a smear campaign that painted her as mentally ill.

The White House Plumbers

The Setup: Focused on break-in masterminds G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt, the five-episode limited series takes cues from insider Egil Krogh’s memoir Integrity.

From the Producers of… HBO’s Emmy-winning 2012–19 political satire Veep.

Power Players: Woody Harrelson (above, right) and Justin Theroux play the bumbling heads of the White House Special Investigations Unit.

Spot the Metaphor! These fixers, who called themselves the Plumbers because their job was to stop leaks, sent their careers down the toilet.

Gaslit, TBA, Starz

The White House Plumbers, TBA, HBO

