CBS Snaps Up Donnie Wahlberg Cop Dramas ‘Samaritan’ and ‘Harbor Blue’

Donnie Wahlberg is bringing more police procedural drama to CBS as the Blue Bloods star has sold two new projects to the network through CBS Studios.

According to Deadline, the two projects are both cop dramas, Samaritan and Harbor Blue, with writers Steven Kane (Halo) and Chad Gomez Creasey (NCIS) helming the shows. Wahlberg serves as executive producer on both projects.

Samaritan is written by Kane and based on a story by Kane and Creasey and centers on a partnership between a young hustler and a grizzled detective. After a “glitch” in an app notifies a young woman of crimes and emergencies before they happen, she teams up with a veteran cop to prevent tragedies from ever occurring.

Harbor Blue, meanwhile, is written and executive produced by Creasey. It follows a team of adrenaline junkies from the NYPD Harbor Unit, tasked with securing and policing the 576 miles of treacherous waterfront surrounding all five boroughs, delivering justice to criminals on and off the water.

Wahlberg currently plays Danny Reagan on CBS’ cop drama Blue Bloods, which is now airing its 13th season. Creasey is a co-executive producer on CBS’ NCIS and, before that, served as exec producer on NCIS: New Orleans. Meanwhile, Kane serves as exec producer and showrunner of Paramount+’s Halo; before that, he co-created TNT’s The Last Ship.

Earlier this year, CBS debuted two new procedurals, the first, East New York, comes from the exec producers of NYPD Blue and follows the officers in a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn amid social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. The second was Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison-release firefighting program.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS