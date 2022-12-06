Vanna White Talks Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajak

Vanna White is approaching her 40th anniversary with Wheel of Fortune and isn’t ready to stop turning those letter tiles just yet.

Speaking to People ahead of her Lion Brand Yarn event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, White opened up about her time on the show and the idea of handing over the reins to someone else.

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” White said, referring to her on-screen relationship with Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak. White and Sajak have hosted the show for the past four decades since taking over from original hosts Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

“And I think that is kind of what it is,” she continued. “[Griffin] saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. .”

However, after 40 years, it’s not unreasonable to think the pair’s time hosting the long-running game show is coming to a close. In fact, Sajak recently said they’re “certainly closer to the end than the beginning.”

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White stated when asked about leaving the show. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

She went on to say that it’s hard to imagine Wheel of Fortune without herself or Sajak. “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that… I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she shared. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

Despite four decades on the job, it’s clear that White still loves her role on Wheel of Fortune. “It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s been 40 years. Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”

