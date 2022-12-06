Stars from across film and television are paying tribute to the Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley, who died after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was 71 years old.

Alley’s Cheers co-stars were some of the first to react to the news. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane, told Deadline.

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless,” added Rhea Perlman, who played Carla Tortelli on the hit NBC sitcom. “We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers… I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Alley joined Cheers in the sixth season, playing Rebecca Howe, who takes over as manager of Sam’s (Ted Danson) bar. Speaking to Deadline, Danson revealed he was watching an episode of Cheers while on a plane on Monday, an episode where Tom Berenger’s Don Santry proposes to Kirstie’s Rebecca.

“Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny,” said Danson. “As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Meanwhile, Alley’s friend and Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis shared a tribute on Instagram. “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Curtis wrote alongside a photo of the pair involved in a stare-down. “We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

John Travolta, who starred alongside Alley in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking, wrote on Instagram, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Tim Allen, who played opposite Alley in the 1997 movie For Richer or Poorer, tweeted, “A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family.”

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

Alley’s ex-husband, Baywatch actor Parker Stevenson, also paid tribute. “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker Stevenson (@parkerstevenson)

Check out more tributes below.

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/9tFPBaXQQA — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra)

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022

Wow. This is shocking news. @kirstiealley Dead at 71 After Private Battle with Cancer https://t.co/GCs1sveflM via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 6, 2022

This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/3kUpIkV7QB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 6, 2022