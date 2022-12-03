‘George & Tammy,’ Holiday TV Deluge, College Football, ‘SNL’ Returns

Dana Hawley/Showtime

George & Tammy

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: They lived their lives and conducted their torrid, tormented relationship as if reenacting the country-music lyrics that made them famous. Michael Shannon and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain star, and provide their own vocals, as country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette in a six-part limited series that often plays like a real-life version of A Star Is Born. (See the full review.)

Michael Courtney/CBS

Fit for Christmas

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Network TV movies are almost as rare as a white Christmas in Miami, but CBS gets back in the game with a holiday film starring and executive produced by The Talk’s Amanda Kloots, who also co-wrote the film’s story. She plays Audrey, a Christmas-phile fitness instructor who gets cozy with a businessman (Paul Greene) who’s planning to turn the community center where she works into a lucrative resort.

Getty

World Cup

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: It’s make-or-break time for team USA as the knockout round of 16 begins with U.S. facing the Netherlands (Saturday, 10 am/ET, Fox), followed by the Argentina–Australia match (2 pm/ET, Fox). Sunday’s matches pit France against Poland (10 am/ET, FS1) and Senegal against England (2 pm/ET, FS1).

Jordin Althaus/NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: The irrepressible Keke Palmer (Nope, Password) makes her debut as guest host in the first of three new episodes in December. (The Only Murders in the Building duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short, both with long SNL histories, are next week’s hosts, and Elvis star Austin Butler is the first-time host Dec. 17.) SZA returns as musical guest for her second time.

College Football Conference Championships:

Marking the end of the college football season, teams battle it out for their conference titles through the day on Saturday. Undefeated TCU faces Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship (noon/ET, ABC), Toledo takes on Ohio in the MAC Championship (noon/ET, ESPN), Coastal Carolina goes to war with Troy in the Sun Belt Championship (3:30 pm/ET, ESPN), undefeated Georgia looks to whomp LSU in the SEC Championship (4 pm/ET, CBS), Fresno State faces Boise State in the Mountain West Championship (4 pm/ET, Fox), and in prime time, the Big Ten Championship (8 pm/ET, Fox) pits undefeated Michigan against Purdue, and Clemson takes on North Carolina in the ACC Championship (8 pm/ET, ABC).

TV Yule Log:

Inside Weekend TV: