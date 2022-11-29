Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’

Collin Gosselin, the son of reality star Kate Gosselin, has given a rare interview where he opened up about his family drama and the estranged relationship with his mother.

The now 18-year-old ex-reality star, who was one of the Gosselin sextuplets featured on TLC‘s reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later Kate Plus 8), which ran from April 4, 2007, to July 24, 2017, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his experiences on the show and how it strained his relationship with his family.

Kate previously revealed that Collin had been admitted to an institution to help deal with his alleged behavioral issues. After he left the facility, he went to live with his father, Jon, who separated from Kate in 2009.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with [Kate],” Collin told ET. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

Collin explained the pressures of reality TV contributed to the family falling apart. “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” he shared. “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

He continued, “I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know? My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot, and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

Despite the drama and conflict, Collin is still open to reconciling with his mother, stating, “Yes, it would be ideal.” He added, “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well.

He also shared a message of support for others, saying, “My one message to everybody, to the world, in general, is just be kind to people. It’s really not that hard, you know? Be kind, talk to people, hear other people’s stories, just spread kindness.”