Richard Lewis Returning to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ After Health Scare

Following news of its renewal, Richard Lewis confirmed on November 28 that he’s returning to HBO‘s 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “I’m back shooting Curb!,” Lewis tweeted today. “I’m a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal, who just so happens to be a genius. Don’t tell him I called him that or he’ll mock me to my grave.”

Lewis, who has played a fictionalized version of himself in the series since its first season in 2000, only appeared once during 2021’s eleventh season due to health issues. According to reports, he was recovering from several surgeries on his back and shoulders.

However, Lewis has yet to confirm how many episodes he will be shooting for season 12. Although it would appear Larry David‘s longstanding comedy has already begun filming, there is still no word on a premiere date for the upcoming season.

The show also features stars Jeff Garlin as Larry’s agent Jeff, Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife Susie, J.B. Smoove as Larry’s friend and long-term resident Leon, Cheryl Hines as a version of herself as Larry’s ex-wife, Richard Lewis as himself, Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser, and Ted Danson as himself.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is shot without a script, as cast members are given scene outlines and improvised lines as they go. Created by David, the series is executive produced by David, Garlin, and Jeff Schaffer and co-executive produced by Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey.

