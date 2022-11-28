Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Things get weird in Los Angeles with the Santa Ana winds, and in the 9-1-1 fall finale, the members of the 118 will be dealing with twists on some of the emergencies they’ve seen in the past — like in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

“Every year I think, ‘Well that’s it, we’ve seen everything now,’ and then the Santa Anas blow in, and it’s like, ‘Oh, look, something weirder,'” Buck (Oliver Stark) remarks as he walks with Bobby (Peter Krause) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman).

While Eddie argues that they’ve seen severed hands in the past (so nothing new), Buck points out, “yeah, usually in the general vicinity of its owner.” They join Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) as they examine said hand, which has not been cut off. So what happened? It’s possible it was blown off, but by what?

In the fall finale “Red Flag,” the Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station. Meanwhile, Bobby worries about his AA sponsor, Denny (Declan Pratt) questions Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) about his biological parents, and Chimney thinks he’s found the perfect house for him and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

After this episode, 9-1-1 will return in the spring. But you won’t be completely without the first responders of this franchise in the winter. 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for its fourth season on a new night, Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c. (Fantasy Island, back for Season 2, takes over 9-1-1‘s Monday slot.)

9-1-1, Fall Finale, Monday, November 28, 8/7c, Fox (Returns Spring 2023)