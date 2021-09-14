Idris Elba Returning for ‘Luther’ Film with Cynthia Erivo & Andy Serkis at Netflix

Luther is coming back in the form of a movie on Netflix, and star Idris Elba will be joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis for the project.

Based on BBC’s international hit crime series in which Elba played the titular DCI John Luther, this film from original series creator Neil Cross will take fans on an all-new adventure. Cross pens the script and Jamie Payne, who helmed several of Luther‘s episodes, will return to direct the movie.

Produced in association with the BBC, the movie which is described as a continuation of the Luther saga but reimagined for film is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Neil Cross, and Idris Elba. Meanwhile, executive producers include Dan Finlay, Priscilla Parish, and Kris Thykier.

Running from 2010 through 2019, the hit series completed five seasons with 21 episodes total, winning Elba two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award along the way for his performance.

The Chernin Entertainment project follows the production company’s success with Netflix’s recent Fear Street film trilogy. Before Luther‘s film, viewers can look forward to Netflix and Chernin’s upcoming title Slumberland with Jason Momoa.

Stay tuned for additional details about the Luther movie as casting and production continue to take shape. And in the meantime, catch up on the five-season original series which is streaming on platforms like Hulu and HBO Max.

Luther, Movie Premiere, TBA, Netflix