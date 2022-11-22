‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson to Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode

Here Are Their Stories Subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Is Law & Order: SVU‘s “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Benson and Stabler about to hit the next level? That’s what fans are hoping for after a tease from the show’s executive producer.

Long-time viewers of the Dick Wolf crime-drama know Mariska Hargitay‘s Captain Olivia Benson has feelings for her former partner Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). However, those feelings have never been spoken out loud… until now.

“I don’t ask a lot but can you at least tell us if Liv will mention to SOMEONE. She’s in love with Stabler? Maybe Rollins before she leaves?” a fan asked exec producer Julie Martin on Twitter. Surprisingly, Martin responded directly with some great news.

“She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th,” Martin replied. This comes after last week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, where Agent Tia Leonetti (Ayelet Zurer) revealed that Stabler had drunkenly confessed to being in love with an unnamed woman.

She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022

“You said there’s a woman you’re in love with,” Tia told Stabler, noting that she couldn’t remember the woman’s name. “Love shouldn’t be complicated,” she continued. “Love affairs, yes. They can get messy. But love, that’s different.”

This ninth episode also marks the final appearance of Kelli Giddish‘s Amanda Rollins, who confirmed her exit back in August. It was reported at the time that Hargitay pushed to keep Giddish on the show, but the decision to remove her came from higher-ups at NBC.

In a new promo that aired after last week’s episode of SVU, there was a tease of a wedding between what looked like Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino).

But after this latest tease, fans will be hoping that one day it’ll be Benson and Stabler tying the knot.

“Omg!! I am very excited, but also traumatized after over 20 years… how do you say it in English? Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst? #trustissues,” tweeted one viewer.

“Should we be nervous or excited? 1 bottle of wine or 2??” asked another fan, while one person wrote, “Oh my God! Can’t wait for this! It’s all we wanted!!!!”

🥂🥳👏omg!! I am very excited, but also traumatized after over 20 years… how do you say it in English? Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst?😆😂 #trustissues (the absence of #Chriska content for months is making me anxious). — Sunny Rocks (@SunnySVU) November 22, 2022

Should we be nervous or excited? 1 bottle of wine or 2?? — hunter | adelegas feb 25th (@huuntresss) November 21, 2022

Oh my God! Can’t wait for this! It’s all we wanted!!!! — Duda✨️ (@AlwaysLaVale) November 21, 2022

However, after years of teases, some fans weren’t getting their hopes up just yet. “It’ll be 20 seconds long and she’ll say that she chose to move on from him huh,” predicted one viewer, while another said, “I’m so used to being burned that I’m kind of scared.”

it’ll be 20 seconds long and she’ll say that she chose to move on from him huh 😂 https://t.co/aXfwTErF9x — ☆∴｡*Dana･ﾟ*｡★ (@queen0fhell11) November 21, 2022

Check out more fan reaction below.

she be lying but imma pray for y’all ! https://t.co/e1QP44LR1T — lynn (@SITCOMWH0RE) November 21, 2022

OMG OMG WE ARE GETTING SOMEWHERE https://t.co/sTP9XTIg8t — Vanessa Constantino (@vanessaaaaconst) November 21, 2022

´She will talk to Rollins’ while she can DIRECTLY talk with Stabler himself 🤡 https://t.co/76h3wZJeVz — Hülya (@hulyayksl) November 21, 2022

After two entire years we get to hear how SHE feels and I for one cannot bloody wait. https://t.co/OPjVvtTK8C — ASJEO (@AmyASJEO) November 21, 2022

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC