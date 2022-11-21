‘Outlander’ Fans React to Sam Heughan’s BAFTA Scotland Win

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan was honored at this year’s BAFTA Scotland receiving the Audience Award which was voted on by fans.

The actor known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz time-traversing fantasy drama was accompanied by his colleagues for the special event, including Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, and John Bell among others. Taking to the stage, Heughan delivered a moving speech, saying, “If you didn’t know, Outlander is this wee show that started in 2013 in a tiny little abandoned electrics factory in Cumbernauld. We now call it Cumbernollywood.”

As if to illustrate the shift in the show’s success, Heughan added, “And now we have five soundstages. We have vast workshops. We’ve got a huge costume department.” Acknowledging that they’ve made seven seasons, Heughan continued, “That’s eight years of Outlander, over 91 episodes in total when we finished this season, 91 episodes of Outlander.

You voted for him! Here’s #Outlander‘s Sam Heughan accepting his BAFTA Scotland Audience Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rLnLAxu2JZ — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 20, 2022

As he noted the positive impact the show’s production has had on Scotland’s film industry as well as its tourism industry, Heughan turned his attention to the fans. “I’m really proud of it and I really want to thank you and I want to thank the fans for this, for appreciating us and respecting us.”

Needless to say, his words certainly impacted his many adoring fans from Outlander. Below, we’re rounding up some of their touching reactions, below, and catch Heughan’s full speech in the video, above.

While this post may not have been from a fan per se, Heuhgan’s love for Outlander enthusiasts abounds as he posed for photos with bystanders who showed up to support him.

Outlander star Sam Heughan making plenty of time to greet fans outside @BAFTAScotland awards in Glasgow. He’s nominated for the BAFTA Awards Public Vote 🌟 #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/ZEvekHQRX8 — Laura Alderman (@LauraAlderman_) November 20, 2022

And viewers who caught Heughan’s win online or otherwise, couldn’t be happier.

Sam Heughan, 2022 BAFTA Scotland Audience Award Winner pic.twitter.com/npJCzlD8lR — Elle 🍀 (@displaceintime) November 20, 2022

“Outlander has done this not only for film and TV in Scotland, but for Scotland and for tourism. I’m really proud of it.” — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan ), BAFTA Scotland Audience Award. Congratulations, King! pic.twitter.com/Ct7ynH3fV6 — mich found her sim card මිච් 🍥 (@_minorities) November 21, 2022

Sam won !!!!!! the Bafta Scotland audience award ! His speech all about outlander and what it has brought to Scotland and thanking everyone that works on the show. He finished with “ thanks to the fans for appreciating and respecting us “ 👏👏👏👏🥰🥰🥰 #SamHeughan — Fans of Sam Heughan (@Elllls7) November 20, 2022

Sam finally won a BAFTA. Congratulations @SamHeughan

For six seasons your portrayal of Jamie Fraser has been remarkable.

You deserve every accolade.

And every award. Favourite Scot on Screen indeed.#samheughan https://t.co/yYnXc6g7VE pic.twitter.com/xMDtGPWgs5 — Tash The Stashenach (@peekaboo_jen) November 20, 2022

Just finished watching that latest season of outlander and Sam Heughan just won a BAFTA award today! Love that coincidence and the award was well deserved!! — Morgan Macgowan (@MacgowanMorgan) November 20, 2022

Congratulations to @SamHeughan you truly deserve it, loved your speech and it’s very true #Outlander as brought a lot of tourism & a lot of jobs as well thankyou to all the cast as well, your an BAFTA winner now an you truly deserve it Sam #BAFTAScotAwards #SamHeughan Slainte 🥃 pic.twitter.com/ZXkjtNAup2 — Stacey Siviter 🍄💙 (@siviyBrummie) November 20, 2022

Congratulations @SamHeughan, you deserve it!!! 👏 I’ m so happy for you! 💜🥰

✨2022 BAFTA Scotland Audience Award Winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QacKKRECqV — KIKᗩ 🇪🇸 💜👒🎩💙🥃 (@kikazzen) November 20, 2022

Congratulations @SamHeughan on winning the BAFTA Audience award! Your speech was wonderful! Outlander has touched and changed lives worldwide! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/xsUjwYo7pQ — Wee Buddy Kitten 🍄 (@WdawsonDawson) November 20, 2022

