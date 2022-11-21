‘Outlander’ Fans React to Sam Heughan’s BAFTA Scotland Win

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip - Sam Heughan
Starz

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan was honored at this year’s BAFTA Scotland receiving the Audience Award which was voted on by fans.

The actor known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz time-traversing fantasy drama was accompanied by his colleagues for the special event, including Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, and John Bell among others. Taking to the stage, Heughan delivered a moving speech, saying, “If you didn’t know, Outlander is this wee show that started in 2013 in a tiny little abandoned electrics factory in Cumbernauld. We now call it Cumbernollywood.”

As if to illustrate the shift in the show’s success, Heughan added, “And now we have five soundstages. We have vast workshops. We’ve got a huge costume department.” Acknowledging that they’ve made seven seasons, Heughan continued, “That’s eight years of Outlander, over 91 episodes in total when we finished this season, 91 episodes of Outlander.

As he noted the positive impact the show’s production has had on Scotland’s film industry as well as its tourism industry, Heughan turned his attention to the fans. “I’m really proud of it and I really want to thank you and I want to thank the fans for this, for appreciating us and respecting us.”

Needless to say, his words certainly impacted his many adoring fans from Outlander. Below, we’re rounding up some of their touching reactions, below, and catch Heughan’s full speech in the video, above.

While this post may not have been from a fan per se, Heuhgan’s love for Outlander enthusiasts abounds as he posed for photos with bystanders who showed up to support him.

And viewers who caught Heughan’s win online or otherwise, couldn’t be happier.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz

Outlander - Starz

Outlander where to stream

Outlander

Sam Heughan

