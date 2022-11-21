There’s nothing like spending time with your family and seasonal songs for the holidays — and that’s exactly what you get in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Christmas episode of Disney Junior’s Firebuds.

The network’s newest animated series features several members of the cast, including Prodigal Son‘s Lou Diamond Phillips (the voice of Chief Bill Bayani, Bo’s Filipino father), and creative team, who are Filipino. There are Filipino references throughout the series, and this special episode is just one of two that highlight and celebrate Filipino culture in November.

In the exclusive clip, which you can watch above, there’s a sweet father-son moment as Phillips sings the original song “The Perfect Gift” as Bill while working with his son (voiced by Declan Whaley) on making a parol (a Filipino Christmas lantern). It offers a look at every step of the process, including the two hanging it up together with the lights near the decorated tree.

Firebuds follows a group of friends, all children of first responders, who embark on adventures to help their community. This special upcoming episode, titled “The Christmas Car-Sled Race,” sees Bo enter a car-sled race to try to win his father a Christmas present. The episode first debuts on Disney Junior on Monday, November 28, before becoming available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30. It will also air on the Disney Channel on Friday, December 2.

The voice cast of Firebuds also includes Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Vivian Vencer, Lily Sanfelippo, JeCobi Swain, Caleb Paddock, and Yvette Nicole Brown. In addition to Phillips, the guest cast for the episode includes Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as Bo’s mother, Beth.

Firebuds, Christmas Episode, Monday, November 28, 7/6c, Disney Junior (Streaming, Wednesday, November 30, Disney+; Friday, December 2, 10:30a/9:30c, Disney Channel)