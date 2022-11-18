Roslyn Singleton Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Ellen’ Fan Fave Was 39

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Roslyn Singleton, who was a familiar face on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer. She was 39.

Her passing was confirmed by her husband, Ray Singleton, who revealed she died on Tuesday, November 15, after several rounds of treatment for the disease. “Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” Ray wrote on Instagram alongside a photo collage of his late wife.

“This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!” he continued. “She taught us all SOMETHING… She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Singleton, MEd (@willie_qool)

Roslyn first came into the public eye after a video of AGT contestant Ray serenading her before she underwent surgery went viral. The couple was later invited onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the video and Roslyn’s fight against cancer. During the appearance in 2020, Roslyn revealed she had been undergoing cancer treatments since 2013. She also said she had been in remission for six years until another tumor was diagnosed in 2020.

While on AGT Roslyn told the judges that she had “been crying since [Ray] started” the emotional performance. The couple’s inspirational story was also featured on a 2022 episode of OWN’s Black Love docuseries.

A Navy veteran, Roslyn was recognized by Pruitt Home Health earlier this month for her service, receiving a certificate of honor, which Ray read in an Instagram video at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Singleton, MEd (@willie_qool)

“We are gathered here today to honor you for your service to our country,” Ray stated in the video. “We thank you for the sacrifices you have made, the hardships you have endured, and your willingness to risk your life in order to maintain your freedom.”