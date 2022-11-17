A Hallmark Christmas movie with three of the network’s leading men? We can’t wait! Paul Campbell (who wrote the script with Kimberley Sustad), Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker star in Three Wise Me and a Baby (premiering on Hallmark Channel on November 19 as part of the /”Countdown to Christmas” event), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Campbell, Hynes, and Walker star as brothers Stephan, Taylor, and Luke who end up caring for a baby — and as you can see, two are very surprised by how the third is handling it one morning. Taylor walks into the kitchen to find Luke not only baking, but singing as well. “I had a little time after my workout this morning, so I figured I’d whip up some cookies,” Luke explains.

But Stephen can’t quite believe that either when he joins them: “I can’t wait to see what… what’s happening here? Did you bake? Did he bake? Did you bake? Why aren’t they burnt? Why isn’t the baby crying? Why aren’t you crying?”

Taylor thinks that he and Stephan “warmed… up” the baby for Luke. But watch the clip above for more to see just how well he seems to be doing.

Three Wise Men and a Baby kicks off with Luke (described as Mr. Perfect, an all-star firefighter and poster boy for physical health and clean living) finding a baby on the doorstep of the firehall with a note asking him to care for it until Christmas. He’s at a loss, and he can’t even rely on his mom (Margaret Colin’s Barbara) for help, since she’s out of town due to her sister’s medical emergency. Luke must turn to his brothers Taylor, an opinionated video game designer who recently lost his job, and Stephan, a pet therapist with severe social anxiety.

When the brothers try taking turns caring for the baby, it’s one mishap after another, and they realize the only way to survive the week is to work together as a team, which they haven’t done since they were kids. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers as well as repair damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives… all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Three Wise Men and a Baby, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 19, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel