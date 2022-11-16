‘The Voice’ Top 13 Revealed: Watch 5 of the Week’s Best Performances (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice kicked off its live Season 22 run this week, putting a spotlight on its Top 16 performers, but only 13 are moving on in the competition following votes.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello only had their critiques to offer as the voting was left up to America. As favorites were selected, the bottom four were determined, putting fans on the spot to give an Instant Save to their favorite among them. Ultimately, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood was the lucky performer chosen by America to stay, swaying them with his rendition of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.”

Others joining Leatherwood in the Top 13 are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, bodie, Rowan Grace, Team Camila’s Devix, Eric Who, Morgan Myles, Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado, Kique, and Team Legend’s Kim Cruse, Omar Jose Cardona, and Parijita Bastola.

That means Kate Kalvach, Kevin Hawkins, and Sasha Hurtado concluded their journeys with The Voice as the season carries onto the next phase of the competition. Whether they made it to the next round or not, though, there were plenty of stellar performances this week. Below, we’re rounding up five of the best musical moments.

Scroll down to see the performances and let us know your thoughts on the Top 13 reveal in the comments section, below.

Parijita Bastola sings Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again”

Kique performs Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

Rowan Grace sings Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devotes to You”

Kate Kalvach performs Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One”

Omar Jose Cardona sings Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer”

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC