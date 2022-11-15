‘The Resident’ Honoring Bell Takes a Dramatic Turn in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Making enemies with the new governor (Steven Culp) is proving to be a major problem for Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. Betz has enlisted a spy at Chastain and is digging up dirt on Bell (specifically looking for possible lawsuits), and now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, the surgeon is served court papers from a former patient while receiving the Lifetime of Service Award for how much he’s meant to the hospital!

In the November 15 episode, Bell is honored as “someone who has done more for Chastain than perhaps any other one person. He has saved more lives than could possibly be counted….” And the staff is in attendance. That includes Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), with Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), and her new love interest Dr. James Yamada (Ian Anthony Dale), who seems to be having a good time. Also enjoying himself is Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), “like a pig in mud,” his daughter remarks.

Bell’s wife, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) — “yet another powerhouse surgeon and our own beloved CEO” — is called up to introduce him. Watch the clip above to watch her do just that so sweetly, then to see the dramatic way Bell gets served, including which doctor steps in to help.

Could Bell slip back into the man he used to be, someone who would never have been honored in such a way by his friends and colleagues in this fight against the governor? “That’s the danger, isn’t it? If you decide to really get down on the dirt, there’s no guarantee that you’re gonna come out,” Greenwood admitted to TV Insider.

Elsewhere in “The Better Part of Valor,” after a teenage boy is taken into Chastain for falling unconscious from a suspicious pill, Conrad takes action to find the boy’s brother before he meets the same fate.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox