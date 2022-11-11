Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) has something very personal to deal with in the November 13 episode of The Equalizer: his father (Danny Johnson’s Benjamin “Big Ben” Dante) might be getting out of prison.

“Dante resents his father, but he also loves his father. He’s been carrying the weight of his father’s mistakes for a long time, and though he’s tried, he hasn’t been able to let go of these feelings,” Kittles tells TV Insider.

“The possibility of his father getting out of prison has brought a lot of his old wounds to the forefront of his life, but this is something he knows he has to deal with for the sake of his sons,” he continues. Watch an exclusive sneak peek above of the moment in “Blowback” that Big Ben drops that bombshell on his son — and why it’s happening now.

With Dante uncertain about how to deal with the possibility of his father being free and the fact that “he wants to be a part of his life again, he looks to the two women he trusts most for advice about how to deal with it,” Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and his mom Carol (Valerie Pettiford), the star previews. “He doesn’t get an agreeable answer from his mother, who he also has a very complex relationship with, but Robyn gives him a different perspective.”

Season 3 of The Equalizer opened up with Dante becoming “in the know” about Robyn when her family turned to him for help following her kidnapping. But he still has yet to see their base. But Kittle gets it. “Dante and Robyn’s relationship has progressed to an intimate level, but he knows her well enough to not push into areas that she’s not ready to show him,” he say. “Their relationship is built on mutual trust and respect, and he trusts that she’ll open up to him when her time is right.”

