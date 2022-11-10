‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek: Stabler’s Painful Reunion With a Woman From His Past (VIDEO)

Law & Order: Organized Crime

If you’ve been wanting to know more about Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) time in Italy — where the Stablers were living while he was working as the international liaison in Rome for the NYPD before his return when Law & Order: Organized Crime kicked off in 2021 — “All That Glitters” is going to give you some intel.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 10 episode, the task force is closing in on a gold smuggling operation and tracks down a jewelry courier (Moonhaven‘s Ayelet Zurer) in the hopes they can get information from her on her boss. When she realizes Stabler, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), and Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) are on her tail, she runs.

Stabler and Bell split off from Bobby and Jamie during the chase, and it’s ultimately Stabler who takes her down when she’s rounding a corner. But then, to everyone’s surprise, they recognize each other. Watch the clip above for more.

In “All That Glitters,” the task force goes undercover to bust a jewelry operation that they come to realize is not just smuggling gold. An unexpected guest from Stabler’s past arrives to help take the operation down — and confront some unresolved feelings.

Speaking of things that are unresolved, Gonzalez recently told TV Insider that Bobby will “realize that there’s a lot of other things happening between everyone that isn’t as settled as he thought it would be. I think he thought coming into the squad that things were gonna be settled and that this was gonna be one singular unit just literally destroying the underworld of New York City. But it isn’t gonna be that simple because there [are] a lot of other moving parts within each person’s life that doesn’t make that one cohesive unit moving forward. So yeah, he’s definitely got his eyes and ears open and seeing things change and move in directions that he didn’t think were gonna happen.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC

