‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Wins Through to ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider was back to her winning ways on Wednesday, November 9, as she claimed victory in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions and secured her spot in the finals.

The former engineering manager from Oakland, California, faced off against start-up director Tyler Rhode and executive assistant Maureen O’Neil in the first semi-finals game of the competition. Schneider comfortably won the episode with $19,664, compared to Rhode’s $7,000 and O’Neil’s $600.

However, the momentous occasion did not come without controversy. Early in the episode, Rhode gave Schneider a run for her money, as he was right behind her with $4,200 compared to her $4,400. Yet, a misruling changed everything for Rhode, as his correct answer of “Titus Andronicus” was overruled for adding an extra “D” to the last name.

“I’m afraid I have to break some bad news to you,” host Ken Jennings told Rhode after the show returned from commercial break. “I missed it, but the judges have listened back, and apparently, you added an extra letter D to Titus Andronicus’ name. As a result, we’re going to have to deduct $2,000 from your score.”

Rhode was never able to recover from this setback, as Schneider soared ahead. Despite his loss, Rhode remained gracious in defeat, as he took to Twitter after the episode to praise his opponent.

“Well I could make a dozen excuses for the loss, but there’s only one reason for it. @Jeopardamy is better at #Jeopardy than me,” Rhode tweeted. “Straight-up. She might be better than anyone.”

But why talk about losing, when I could talk about what I won: getting to meet and become friends with the talented and brilliant contestants in the 2022 #JeopardyTOC pic.twitter.com/HyhXrqq6mC — Tyler Rhode (@tylerthinksthis) November 10, 2022

He expanded on his thoughts on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, writing, “The Titus Andronicus ruling was tough but fair. Unfortunately that’s a title I can never get the pronunciation quite right on. But it didn’t shake my confidence, but I can’t say the delay helped my buzzer timing.”

“It is exhausting to play against Amy. She never lets you get into a flow and is just relentless,” he added. He also praised O’Neil, writing, “Maureen is a much stronger Jeopardy player than she gets credit for and than she gives herself credit for. She’s a beast and an amazing person to get to know.”

Despite the mild controversy, fans were pleased to see Schneider advance to the finals. “Amy is crushing like we knew she would! She was having fun last night,” wrote one Reddit user. “Congratulations to Amy! I was rooting for Tyler, but all is well! Amy played a fantastic game,” added another.

“What an ending!!!! A really exciting runaway that felt like it easily could’ve gone either way if Tyler had found a DD in double jeopardy. Amy is truly an amazing player,” said one fan, while another added, “WOW. those are three top tier players, and Amy made that look so effortless. she is such a fun player to watch, and has such a deep knowledge base.”

Meanwhile, fellow super-champ Matt Amodio, who will compete in his semi-final game tonight (November 10), offered his congratulations to Schneider. “Congratulations @meauxo, @tylerthinksthis, @Jeopardamy, for a great #Jeopardy game in the first semifinal,” he tweeted. “Kudos on the big win, and I hope to see you in the finals, Amy!”

Congratulations @meauxo, @tylerthinksthis,@Jeopardamy, for a great #Jeopardy game in the first semifinal. Kudos on the big win, and I hope to see you in the finals, Amy! — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) November 10, 2022

Amodio and Schneider faced off alongside fellow super-champ Mattea Roach on Tuesday’s special exhibition game. Roach came away with the victory in that friendly match-up, but fans will be hoping to see the three iconic players compete for real in the TOC final. Roach’s semi-final game is set to take place on Friday, November 11.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Weeknights, Check your local listings