‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Father-in-Law Chuck

Ree Drummond, the star of the Food Network‘s The Pioneer Woman, has paid tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond, who died this past Friday, November 4, at 79 years old.

“He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Ree wrote on her Pioneer Woman blog. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”

Chuck became known to fans as he would frequently appear on his daughter-in-law’s cooking show, where he was affectionately known as “Pa-Pa.”

“Many of you know Chuck as Pa-Pa, which is what we all called him. He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren. He has seen everything, and packed so much living into his 79 years,” Ree continued in her blog post.

“He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you’re bored around Pa-Pa…because he’d give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!”

She went on to say that despite his “gravelly voice” and “gruff” demeanor, “the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him.”

“My father-in-law was so kind to me,” she added. “In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we’ve never had a moment of conflict. He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours.”

Ree also spoke about how the loss will deeply affect her husband, Ladd, and his brother Tim. “They lost their older brother, Todd, in high school, and their mom five years ago. I’m glad they have each other, and the bank of fifty-plus years of memories of a dedicated father who probably worked them a little too hard as children by today’s standards, but who taught them valuable lessons about hard work, business, and life. He was proud of his sons and would do anything for them and their children.”

After sharing a photo of Chuck and Nan on their wedding day, Ree wrote, “I don’t know what happens after we die, but I like to think their souls are somehow reunited and celebrating.”

“We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it. ”