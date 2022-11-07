‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

Isaac Rouse
CBS

Pickled

CBS has announced the official eight celebrity teams for Pickled, its upcoming tournament of pickleball. The teams include Daniel Dae Kim & Luis Guzman, Sugar Ray Leonard & Emma Watson, Jimmie Allen & Max Greenfield, Dierks Bentley & Phil Keoghan & June Diane Raphael, Jamie Camil & Aisha Tyler, Murray Barlett & Kelly Rowland, and Tig Notaro alongside an unannounced partner. Named for the aforementioned teams include Volley Ranchers, Party ‘Til You Cuke, When Harry Net Rally, and the Paddle Snakes.

Pickleball is a sport played with paddles on a small tennis court — and it will be played by these celeb teams to benefit Comic Relief US.

All-star announcers, including Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins, and Bill Raftery, add color and commentary to the matches. After the national anthem, performed by Kenny Loggins and Stephen Colbert, the eight celebrity teams take to the court to battle for the honor of being named the Pickled champions and take home the coveted Colbert Cup.

Hosted by late night’s Colbert, the two-hour Funny or Die production was filmed in September at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Calls to action during the broadcast will raise funds to support Comic Relief’s safety programs, which address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness, and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty. Viewers can donate here.

In addition to funds raised from the broadcast event, Comic Relief will also be engaging pickleball leagues, lovers, and communities across the U.S. to get in on the fun to help children and families experiencing homelessness.

Pickled, Special Premiere, Thursday, November 17, 9/8c, CBS

