The Wonder Years is adding a swath of wonderful faces to its Season 2 cast. In addition to the previously announce Patti LaBelle, ABC has revealed Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash), and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Wonder Years Season 2 guest stars.

Whitford’s appearance marks a West Wing reunion for Whitford and Dulé Hill.

“Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean,” ABC describes. “With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.”

The Wonder Years Season 2 will premiere in Summer 2023. In it, Brady will appear as Bill’s (Hill) older brother, Melvin, a blowhard who is super-successful and insufferably smug about it, including being favored by their father. LaBelle will play Bill and Melvin’s mother, Shirley Williams, in a two-episode guest appearance.

Burgess will play Lonnie, a drag performer with Southern roots who befriends Bill and Dean when they’re in New York. Faison will play Terrence, described as Cliff’s (Allen Maldonado) gregarious frat brother and real estate agent. Since the housing act passed, Terrence is pushing hard for Cliff to be among the first Black families to buy a house in Eastdale, an all-white neighborhood.

Robinson will play Jackie, Lillian’s younger sister and Kim and Dean’s favorite aunt. Jackie is described as a mischief maker and rule breaker who’s usually a magnet for trouble. And Whitford will play Alan, Dean’s music teacher, who surprises Bill with his knowledge of the jazz music scene.

Returning for Season 2 is narrator Don Cheadle, who lends his voice as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin K. Patterson serves as showrunner and executive producer for the Peabody Award-winning series alongside Lee Daniels, Bob Daily, and Jacque Edmonds Cofer. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. All episodes of The Wonder Years Season 1 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

