‘Fire Country’ to Air Special Episode After AFC Championship Football Game

CBS‘ freshman drama series Fire Country is set to air a special episode after the network’s broadcast of the upcoming AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The announcement was made on Sunday night during CBS’ coverage of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the hit rookie drama usually airs on Fridays at 9/8c, this special episode will debut on a Sunday, though an exact time is TBD — the AFC game kicks off at 6:40 pm ET.

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country centers on Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict with a troubled past who joins a prison-release firefighting program in Northern California. He ends up assigned to his hometown, where he must work alongside former friends, other inmates, and elite firefighters, putting out the huge fires that plague the region.

The series premiered on October 7 and became the 2022–2023 season’s most-watched new series to date, with 5.9 million total viewers. As of November, it has the largest audience of any freshman series (averaging 8 million weekly viewers with Live+7 playback) and ties NBC’s Quantum Leap as the highest-rated rookie (averaging a 0.7 demo rating).

In addition to Thieriot, the cast also includes Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriella Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone. Michael Trucco and Jade Pettyjohn also star in recurring roles.

Fire Country has already been given a full-season order at CBS, alongside the police procedural East New York and legal drama So Help Me Todd.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment (via Deadline). “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS