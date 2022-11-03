Theo James to Lead Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series

Theo James will lead Netflix‘s series adaptation of the Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen. This news comes after the actor just made his White Lotus debut in the October 30 Season 2 premiere.

The TV series is an adaptation of the 2019 film of the same name that starred Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Colin Ferrell, Jeremy Strong, Lyne Renée, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and more. The Gentlemen series reportedly begins production in London next week, per Deadline. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

James will play Eddie Halstead in the Miramax TV-produced series. Straight-laced Eddie has just inherited his father’s sizable estate when he discovers it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Will the straight-up soldier have what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the operation?

Ritchie is involved in the adaptation, having co-written the pilot episode with Matthew Read.

Read will also direct two episodes in addition to executive producing with the UK’s Moonage Pictures also taking part in production. Ritchie executive produces alongside producers Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block, who also produced the 2019 movie. Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV. Will Gould and Read produce for Moonage.

James is known for playing Four in the Shailene Woodley-led Divergent film franchise. He most recently starred in The Time Traveler’s Wife with Rose Leslie at HBO Max, which was canceled after one season. He’ll continue to appear throughout The White Lotus Season 2 at HBO opposite Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, and Will Sharpe.

